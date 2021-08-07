Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $575.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €575.00 ($676.47) and last traded at €591.00 ($695.29), with a volume of 6088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €573.00 ($674.12).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €441.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.13. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.88.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

