Savix 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00011273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $325,128.66 and $2.17 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.00857781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00100202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00040821 BTC.

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 115,556 coins and its circulating supply is 64,988 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

