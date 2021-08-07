Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

