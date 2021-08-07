Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $726,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,888,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

