Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 210.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

