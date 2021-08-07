Sawyer & Company Inc Has $165,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 2,971,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

