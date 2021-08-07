Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,091. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

