Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 775 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.