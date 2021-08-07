Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after acquiring an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after acquiring an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,917. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

