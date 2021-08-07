Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHA. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.98 ($9.39).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.64. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.