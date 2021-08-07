Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Ecolab by 14.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

ECL stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.65. 635,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

