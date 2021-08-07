Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $3.48 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $67.98. 168,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

