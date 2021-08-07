Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 280.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $201,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $268,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 31.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 389,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,223,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $9,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

