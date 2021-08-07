Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 52,196 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,196 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.27% of National Instruments worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. 519,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

