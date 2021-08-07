Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $34.62 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

