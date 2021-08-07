Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.63 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

