Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of OGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,581,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.