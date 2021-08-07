Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 132,292 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $22,492,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,003,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $528.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.