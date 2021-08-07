Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,245 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock worth $1,677,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.