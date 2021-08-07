Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,767 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

