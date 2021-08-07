Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.