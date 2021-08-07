Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95.

