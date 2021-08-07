ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Shares Down 0.6%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 58,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 28,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.99% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOB)

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.