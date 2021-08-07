Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 2,194,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,277. The firm has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

