Scotiabank Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Desjardins raised their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Capital Power stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

