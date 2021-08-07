Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,946,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

