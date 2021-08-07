Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $962,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

