Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ambarella worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 254,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.