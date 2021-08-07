Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 61,649.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 123,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.55. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,353 shares of company stock worth $502,869 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

