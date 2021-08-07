Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,885 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

