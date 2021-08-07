ScS Group (LON:SCS) PT Raised to GBX 360 at Peel Hunt

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SCS opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £118.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.54. ScS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

