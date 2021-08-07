SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SPNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,634. The company has a market cap of $538.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 184,789 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

