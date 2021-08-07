Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total transaction of $823,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.

On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $328.05 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

