SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

