SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.72 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

