Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 75.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

