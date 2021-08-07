Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,896. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

