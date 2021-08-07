Sentinel 24 Hour Volume Hits $161,161.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $65.57 million and approximately $161,161.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,467,863,645 coins and its circulating supply is 3,769,070,669 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

