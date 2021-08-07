Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

