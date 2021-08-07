Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 852 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,267,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $149.33 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $95.96 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.49.

