Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Shares of EMR opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.