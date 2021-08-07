Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.50 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

