Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $444,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $495.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

