Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,919 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.80 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

