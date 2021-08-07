Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MCRB stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.38% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 202,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,228 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

