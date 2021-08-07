Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 1,530,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,595. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

