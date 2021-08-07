ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $2,676,663.17 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow stock opened at $590.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

