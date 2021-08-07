Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Shake Shack updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $90.36. 975,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $138.38.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

