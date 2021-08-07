Sharmila Nebhrajani Purchases 1,500 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

Sharmila Nebhrajani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITV alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of ITV stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 117.15 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.46 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.