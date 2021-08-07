Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

SSDOY stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

